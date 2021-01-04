Ichthyosis Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Ichthyosis, also known as disorders of keratinization (DOK), encompasses a heterogeneous group of skin diseases linked by the common finding of abnormal barrier function, which initiates a default compensatory pathway of hyperproliferation. The unifying phenotypic feature of the ichthyosis is the clinical manifestation of localized and/or generalized scaling.

Many types of ichthyoses exist, and an exact diagnosis may be difficult. However, ichthyoses are classified by their appearance, if they are syndromic or not, and by mode of inheritance. The inherited form is classified as Autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis, Ichthyosis Vulgaris, Recessive X-linked ichthyosis, and Keratinopathic ichthyosis.

DelveInsight’s ‘Ichthyosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ichthyosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Ichthyosis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Ichthyosis disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Ichthyosis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Ichthyosis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis consists of three major subtypes: harlequin ichthyosis, congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma; and lamellar ichthyosis. Of these, harlequin ichthyosis is definitely the most severe subtype.

Ichthyosis Vulgaris is the most common form of non-syndromic inherited Ichthyosis, estimated to affect 1 in 250-1000 people, it is a phenotypically mild form of ichthyosis.

X-linked recessive ichthyosis is a sex-linked condition, which affects only males, and is carried on the X Chromosome.

Ichthyosis Epidemiology

According to the Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types (FIRST), the incidence of moderate to severe ichthyosis is 5-10 per 100,000 people in the United States.

Delveinsight’s Ichthyosis epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Ichthyosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Ichthyosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Ichthyosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Ichthyosis.

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Ichthyosis patient population.

The Ichthyosis report provides a detailed overview explaining Ichthyosis causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Ichthyosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Ichthyosis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Ichthyosis epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Ichthyosis Epidemiology Report

The Ichthyosis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Ichthyosis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Ichthyosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Ichthyosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Ichthyosis population by its epidemiology

The Ichthyosis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Ichthyosis Ichthyosis Disease Background and Overview Ichthyosis Patient Journey Ichthyosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Ichthyosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Ichthyosis Ichthyosis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

