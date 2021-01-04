Global Robotic Surgery Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)

Medical robotics is an advanced discipline within the field of robotics which involves the development of robots that can perform various medical tasks. Many people think specifically of surgical robotics when they hear the words “medical robotics.” Medical robotics has the potential to relieve strain on many health care systems by automating tasks, freeing up health care workers.

Medical robotics has the potential to greatly reduce the size of operating room teams, thus eliminating the risk of contamination. Medical robots may someday be able to perform complex tasks like monitoring patients while they are under anesthesia, or keeping track of patients in critical care. Robotic surgery systems are categorized in three different classes: supervisory-controlled systems, telesurgical systems, and shared-control systems.

The key factors driving the growth of the robotic surgery market are growing ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising economic growth, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growth in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and hernia may rival dVP penetration. Some noteworthy trends of this industry include adoption of micro and nano robots in urology surgical procedures, focus on the development of low-cost robotic surgical systems, increase in R&D activities and expanding use of robot in general surgery. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by risks of robotic surgery and challenges of laparoscope control.

