Blepharitis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the American Optometric Association, “Blepharitis is an inflammation of the eyelids in which they become red, irritated, itchy, and dandruff-like scales form on the eyelashes”. It is a chronic external eye disorder resulting in red, burning, and irritated eyes which does not cause serious damage to the eyes, but it can be very uncomfortable. It can be caused by either bacteria or a skin condition, such as dandruff of the scalp or rosacea.

Blepharitis is a complex disease and has multiple causes. It cannot be cured, however, it can be controlled. Generally, the disease starts slowly, affecting both eyes, and usually becomes chronic with periods of remission and relapse. Patients over the age of 18 are more likely to be affected, but the disease is also found in children. If not recognized and appropriately managed, can lead to worsening of signs and symptoms: disrupted pre-ocular tear film, discomfort and changes in visual function, and negative effect on patient quality of life.

DelveInsight’s “Blepharitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Blepharitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Blepharitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Blepharitis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Blepharitis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Blepharitis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Blepharitis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Blepharitis Market Key Facts

As per systematic literature reviews along with surveys of US ophthalmologists and optometrists, 37–47% of patients have been found to have signs of blepharitis .

. According to several secondary sources, Blepharitis is slightly more common in females than in males

Key Benefits of Blepharitis Market Report

Blepharitis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Blepharitis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Blepharitis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Blepharitis Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Blepharitis market in the upcoming years.

The Blepharitis market report covers Blepharitis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Blepharitis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Blepharitis Market

The dynamics of the 7MM Blepharitis therapeutics market is expected to increase by the major drivers such as rising prevalent population, technological advancements, and upcoming therapies in the forecast period.

The Blepharitis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Blepharitis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Blepharitis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Blepharitis Epidemiology

Cursiefen et al. conducted a study titled “Unmet Needs in Ophthalmology: A European Vision Institute-Consensus Roadmap 2019–2025”, suggested that blepharitis contributes to 80% of all dry eye disease.

The Blepharitis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Blepharitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Blepharitis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Blepharitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Blepharitis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Blepharitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Blepharitis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Some of the key companies in the Blepharitis market include:

AxeroVision

Premark Pharma

Sun Pharma

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Nicox Ophthalmics

And others.

Blepharitis therapies covered in the report include AXR-270, PMP2207, TP-03, Fluticasone Propionate, ISV-305 (DexaSite), and many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Blepharitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Blepharitis Market Overview at a Glance Blepharitis Disease Background and Overview Blepharitis Patient Journey Blepharitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Blepharitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Blepharitis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Blepharitis Treatment Blepharitis Marketed Products Blepharitis Emerging Therapies Blepharitis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Blepharitis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Blepharitis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Blepharitis Market. Blepharitis Market Drivers Blepharitis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

