Emerging Evolution in Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 To 2023

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market: Snapshot

While abdominal surgeons possess excellent videoendoscopic surgical skills, there are some limitations associated with laparoscopy, including a reduced level of instrument dexterity and range of motion, and a 2-dimensiona.l view of the operative field with conventional imaging equipment. These limitations have inspired abdominal surgeons to analyze the potential of surgical robotics to broaden their use and effectiveness in the field of minimally invasive surgeries.

Surgical robots are finding a promising rate of demand for the surgical treatment of conditions affecting every abdominal organ. Surgical procedures that demand superior visualization or that require complex reconstruction, especially the ones that require extensive suturing, are being increasingly carried out with the help of abdominal surgical robots instead of conventional laparoscopy.

In the next few years, backed by clinical data demonstrating the improved outcomes of robotic abdominal surgical applications, the market for abdominal surgical robots will gain increased traction. The market is expected to exhibit a promising rate of growth over the years. However, the high costs of use of surgical robots will continue to remain a key challenge before the market.

Worldwide Abdominal Surgical Robot markets are expected to achieve significant growth as robots replace open surgery in treatment of abdominal disease conditions. Visualization of the surgical site is improving, giving surgeons better insight into the surgical site. The robots permit a more accurate and steadier cutting than is possible with open surgery.

Treatment via a robotic approach to abdominal surgery is useful for benign and malignant gynecologic conditions. Urologic and abdominal disease conditions are being treated increasingly with robotic surgery. Challenges still exist at a systems level. Implementation of a robotic program has a long learning curve. Resistance by surgeons on the team who are not adept at using the systems, quality of life, and financial challenges are being addressed in the industry. Challenges arise because of high capital expense, and organizational challenges continue to exist on an ongoing basis.

This is being addressed as more surgeons are trained and gain experience in the market. The world market for abdominal surgical robots is at $2.9 billion in 2017. The Robotic surgery equipment industry revenue is projected to increase to $12.9 billion by 2022. Robotic surgery equipment continues to comprise a fast-growing segment of the medical device industry. Demand for the less invasive procedure is high among patients and doctors. The number of procedures and disposable instruments increases.

Existing open surgery is set to be replaced by robotic-assisted surgery. Young surgeons have steady hands, but even the greatest surgeons have off days and they age. As this happens, the advantages of the robot are evident because the hand is steady every time with the robot.

During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon.

Technologies for abdominal robotic surgery applications has had growing adoption and commercialization. These technologies work in solving surgical approaches to many gynecology, urology, and general surgical issues. Robotic surgical procedures have reached a level of market acceptance that proves their value. Market saturation is a distance away, the industry is still in its infancy.

The technology available is becoming more sophisticated in order to overcome hurdles. The objectives of overcoming the limitations of fixed port access, limited dexterity, and limited visualization remain. The industry leader, the only company with a commercial footprint, within the robotic surgical market is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), maker of the da Vinci® Surgical System.

“Growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery is because the robotic surgery provides an improvement over current surgical techniques. Open surgery is a difficult thing. Demand for less invasive procedures is coming as patients realize the benefits of quality of care from robotic surgery. Patients feel better after robotic surgery and the surgeries are more likely to be successful.”

The worldwide market for abdominal surgical robots at $2.7 billion in 2016 grows to $15.8 billion by 2023. The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of abdominal surgical robots in different categories, illustrating the diversity of uses for devices in surgery. A complete procedure analysis is done, looking at numbers of procedures and doing penetration analysis.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Intuitive Surgical

Market Participants

AdEchoTech / T-MedRobotics /

Auris Robotics

Avra Robotics

Cambridge Medical Robotics

Chinese Surgical Robots

Fosun Pharma

Freehand

Freehand 2010 / Prosurgics

Google

IMRIS

Johnson and Johnson / DePuy Synthes

Medtronic / Mazor Robotics

Medrobotics

Medtronic

Meerecompany / Eterne

OMNI

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

THINK Surgical

Titan Medical

TransEnterix

Verb Surgical

Virtual Incision

Zimmer Biomet Acquires Medtech SA, Joins Surgical Robotics

Selected Surgical Robot Companies

Key Topics

Abdominal Surgical Robotics

Surgical Robots

Medical Devices

Healthcare Robotics

Surgical Enabling Technology

Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgery

Robotic Surgical System

Medical / Surgical Delivery Robots

Surgical Assistive Technology

Hospital Robots

Robotic Surgery Equipment

Surgical Robot Applications

Next Generation Robotic Surgery

Flexible Robot Platform,

Minimally Invasive Surgery

MIS

Table of Contents

Abdominal Surgical Robot Executive Summary

Abdominal Surgical Robotics Segment: Urology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Thoracic, Structural Heart, And Head/Neck 28

Abdominal Surgical Robotics Market Driving Forces 28

Surgical Robotics Market Driving Forces 31

New Entrants to Open Up Surgical Robotics Market 35

Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Driving Forces 35

Healthcare Abdominal Robotics Enabling Technology 42

Abdominal Robot-Assisted Surgery Market Driving Forces 42

Entrepreneurial Manufacturers with FDA-Approved Products

Provide Sourcing To Larger Companies 45

Surgical Robot Market Risks 46

Medical Abdominal Surgical Robots: Market Shares 48

Robotic Abdominal Surgery Market Forecasts 51

Abdominal Surgical Robot Systems Forecasts 52

1. Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Description And Market Dynamics 56

1.1 Open surgery 56

1.1.1 Abdominal Robotic Surgery Extends The Benefits of MIS 56

1.1.2 Business Model 57

1.1.3 Abdominal Robotic Surgery Systems 58

1.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Procedure Mix / Products 59

1.1.5 Abdominal Robotic Surgical System 59

1.1.6 Robotic Surgery As The Standard All Surgical Procedures 64

1.1.7 Focus on Key Institutions 65

1.2 Focus on Leading Surgeons to Drive Rapid and Broad Adoption 66

1.2.1 Maintain Market Leadership 66

1.2.2 Develop Industry Alliances 67

1.2.3 Increase Patient Awareness 67

1.3 Clinical Applications for Abdominal Robotic Surgery Technology 68

2. Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Shares And Forecasts 69

2.1 Abdominal Surgical Robotics Segment: Urology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Thoracic, Structural Heart, And Head/Neck 69

3.1.10 Abdominal Surgical Robotics Market Driving Forces 70

2.1.2 Surgical Robotics Market Driving Forces 73

2.1.3 New Entrants to Open Up Surgical Robotics Market 77

2.1.4 Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Driving Forces 77

2.1.5 Healthcare Abdominal Robotics Enabling Technology 84

2.1.6 Abdominal Robot-Assisted Surgery Market Driving Forces 84

2.1.7 Entrepreneurial Manufacturers with FDA-Approved Products Provide Sourcing To Larger Companies 86

2.1.8 Surgical Robot Market Risks 87

2.2 Medical Abdominal Surgical Robots: Market Shares 89

2.2.1 Intuitive Surgical Dominates The Abdominal Surgical Robot Market 92

2.2.2 Intuitive Surgical Market Opportunity and Revenue 94

2.2.3 Intuitive Surgical daVinci Installed Base and Product Shipments, By Product Type, Si Systems, Si-e, Xi, Single and Dual Console, Units and Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 97

2.2.4 Intuitive Surgical Shipments by Model 103

2.2.5 Intuitive Surgical Unit Shipments 105

2.2.6 Intuitive Robotic Surgery Competitors 110

2.2.7 Intuitive Surgical Competitive Advantages 111

2.2.8 Intuitive Surgical Imaging Technologies 113

2.2.9 Intuitive Surgical Profitability 113

2.2.10 Intuitive Surgical Robotics da Vinci® System 118

2.2.11 Intuitive Surgical and the Competition Overcome Market Saturation 119

2.2.12 Intuitive Surgical Recurring Revenue 120

2.2.13 Intuitive Surgical Robotic Surgery Strategic Positioning 124

2.2.14 Transenterix 126

2.2.15 TransEnterix 127

2.2.16 Google and Johnson & Johnson 128

2.2.17 Medtronic 129

2.2.18 Johnson & Johnson / Verb Surgical 130

2.2.19 Titan Robot 131

2.2.20 Titan Robot Partners 134

2.2.21 Titan Prospectus 135

3.1.11 2.2.23 Medicaroid 137

2.3 Robotic Abdominal Surgery Market Forecasts 137

2.3.1 Abdominal Surgical Robot Systems Forecasts 139

2.4 Segment Abdominal Surgical Robots Forecast Analysis: Systems, Instruments, and Services Dollars 142

2.4.1 Abdominal Surgical Robots Segment Analysis Products, Services, And Instruments And Accessories 143

2.4.2 Abdominal Surgical Robots Segment Analysis Gynecological, General Surgery, Urological, Cardio, and Head/Neck 145

2.4.3 Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Segment Forecasts, Gynecological, General Surgery, and Urological, Dollars and Units 152

2.4.4 Medical Robotic Surgery Challenges 161

2.4.5 Robotic Surgery: Risks vs. Rewards 164

2.4.6 Abdominal Surgical Robot Disposable Instruments Forecasts 168

2.4.7 Surgical Robot Systems vs. Disposable Instruments Forecasts 172

2.4.8 Robotic Surgery Market Challenges 173

2.4.9 Cancer Robotic Surgery Learning Curves 176

2.4.10 Abdominal Robotic Remote Surgery 177

2.4.11 Medicare and Medicaid Impact 177

2.5 Installed Abdominal Surgical Robot Systems 178

2.5.1 Abdominal Surgery Installed Systems Geographical Analysis 184

2.5.2 Intuitive Surgical Robotic Surgery Installed Systems, Number, Regional Analysis By Country, 2016 189

2.5.3 Surgical Robot Regional Installations 190

2.6 Procedure Volumes Abdominal Surgical Robots Systems, Instruments, and Services by Segment and by Country 192

2.6.1 Abdominal Surgical Worldwide Procedures 193

2.6.2 Abdominal Surgical U.S. Procedures 194

2.6.3 Abdominal Surgical Procedures Outside of the U.S. 194

2.6.1 Intuitive Surgical Gynecological Procedures 198

2.6.2 Gynecology Robotic Surgery Procedures By Country 201

2.6.3 Intuitive Surgical Benign Gynecology Procedure Adoption Trends 201

2.6.4 Abdominal Surgical Robot Procedure Analysis 213

2.6.5 Intuitive Surgical Sacrocolpopexy 214

2.7 Urologic Procedure Volumes 215

2.7.1 Intuitive Surgical Robotic Urology Surgery Procedures 216

2.7.2 Urology Robotic Surgery Procedures by Country 219

2.7.3 Urologic Prostatectomy Surgery 219

2.7.4 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Prostatectomy (dVP) 220

2.7.5 Urology Robotic Surgery Partial Nephrectomy 220

2.7.6 Robotic Urologic Prostatectomy Surgery 221

2.8 General Surgery Robotic Procedures 223

2.8.1 Intuitive Surgical Robotic General Surgery Procedures 223

2.8.2 Robotic General Surgery Procedure Volumes 228

2.8.3 General Surgery Cholecystectomy 229

2.8.4 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Prostatectomy Cholecystectomy 231

2.8.5 Intuitive Surgical Procedure Mix 231

2.9 Head and Neck Surgery 232

2.9.1 Head and Neck Transoral Surgery 232

2.10 Cardiac Abdominal Surgical Robot 234

2.11 Abdominal General Surgery, Gynecology, and Urology Surgical Robot Procedure Category Discussion 235

2.11.1 Abdominal General Surgery, Gynecological, And Urological Robotic Surgery Procedures By Country 236

2.11.2 Intuitive Surgical Procedure Mix 239

2.11.3 Robotic Myomectomy 240

2.11.4 Intuitive Surgical Investments to Improve Surgery 244

2.12 Open and Robotic Surgery Procedure Detail Forecasts, US and Worldwide 247

2.12.1 Small Hospitals Lack the Procedure Volume To Justify The Upfront Investment In A Robotic Surgery System 248

2.13 Robotic Surgery Equipment Prices 248

2.13.1 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Surgical System Prices 250

2.14 Abdominal Robotic Surgery Equipment Regional Market Segments 251

2.14.1 Intuitive Surgical Regional Revenue 255

2.14.2 Intuitive Surgical European Demand 257

2.14.3 U.S. Robotic Surgical Procedures 259

2.14.4 Chinese Imported Surgical Robots 261

2.14.5 Chinese Development of Surgical Robots 261

2.14.6 Chinese and Taiwanese Markets for Minimally Invasive Spinal Devices 262

2.14.7 BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) countries 263

2.14.8 Aging Taiwanese Population 263

2.14.9 Korea Focusing On Creating A Growth Engine In Research & Development 264

2.14.10 Korea 264

2.14.11 Brazil 265

2.14.12 Surgical Care In Emerging Markets 266

2.14.13 Shifting to a Needs-Driven Equipment Purchase Method Presents Challenges In Emerging Markets 268

2.14.14 Regional Analysis by Country 269

3 Surgical Robots Product Description 272

3.2 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Xi® 272

3.2.1 da Vinci X™ Surgical System Provides Lower-Cost, Robotic-Assisted Surgical Option For Hospitals, Surgeons 273

3.2.2 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Si-e, A Lower Price System 277

3.2.3 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Xi Integrated Table Motion 277

3.2.4 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci X System 278

3.2.5 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Xi Surgical System 283

3.2.6 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Surgical System 285

3.2.7 Intuitive Surgical HeroSurg Robotic Platform Offers Tactile Response 291

3.2.8 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Surgical System Components 292

3.2.9 Intuitive Surgical Patient-Side Cart and Electromechanical Surgical Arms 295

3.2.10 Intuitive Surgical 3-D Vision System 295

3.2.11 Intuitive Surgical Firefly Fluorescence Imaging 296

3.2.12 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Skills Simulator 296

3.2.13 Intuitive Surgical Instruments and Accessories 297

3.2.14 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci Single-Site 297

3.2.15 Intuitive Surgical EndoWrist One Vessel Sealer 298

3.2.16 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd 298

3.2.17 Intuitive Surgical Accessory Products 300

3.2.18 Intuitive Surgical Da Vinci Minimally Invasive Surgical Product 300

3.2.19 Intuitive Surgical Cardiac Surgery 301

3.2.20 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci® Mitral Valve Repair Surgery 302

3.2.21 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci® Surgery – Coronary Bypass (Revascularization) Surgery 305

3.3 MedRobotics 312

3.3.1 Medrobotics Flex® Retractor 317

3.3.2 Medrobotics Flexible Robot Platform 318

3.3.3 Medrobotics Snakelike Robots for Oropharynx, Hypopharynx and Larynx Surgery 318

3.4 Titan Medical 322

3.4.1 Titan Medical and Ximedica Resume Development of the Sport Surgical System 322

3.4.2 Titan Visualization Viewing Portal 341

3.4.3 Titan Integration Successful Deployments Into Single 25mm Incision in Abdominal Cavity 343

3.4.4 Titan Medical Surgical Robotic System 344

3.4.5 Titan Robotic Single Incision Platform: 345

3.4.6 Titan Medical Amadeus Robotic Surgical System 345

3.5 Johnson & Johnson 346

3.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Ethicon 346

3.6 Verb Surgical 348

3.6.1 Verb Surgical Digital Surgery Collaboration Partners 349

3.7 Medicaroid Corporation 349

3.7.1 Medicaroid Releases “SOT-100 Vercia”, Operating Table with the Function to Move Patients 349

3.7.2 Medicaroid Corporation Commences Development of Medical Robots 351

3.8 Virtual Incision 352

3.8.1 Miniaturized Robot For Human Surgery 352

3.9 Olympus 354

3.9.1 Olympus Plasma Hysteroscopic Resection and Vaporization 354

3.9.2 Olympus EndoTherapy Solutions 356

3.9.3 Olympus Acquires Image Stream Medical 357

3.10 TransEnterix / SOFAR S.p.A. 359

3.10.1 TransEnterix Senhance™ Expands into Robotic Hernia Repair 359

3.10.2 TransEnterix Senhance™ Surgical System in Germany and France 360

3.10.3 TransEnterix Brand for Robotic Surgical System 361

3.10.4 TransEnterix Technology Innovations In Laparoscopic Surgery 366

3.10.5 TransEnterix SurgiBot System 369

3.10.6 TransEnterix Flex Instruments 370

3.10.7 TransEnterix SPIDER 371

3.11 AVRA Surgical Robotic System 371

3.11.1 AVRA Computer-Driven Automated Drill for Surgical Procedures 371

3.11.2 AVRA Light-Weight Robotic Arms 374

3.11.3 ASRS Surgeon Console 375

3.11.4 ASRS Instruments 376

3.12 Centerline Biomedical IOPS 378

3.12.1 Intra-Operative Positioning System (IOPS) 379

Continue…

