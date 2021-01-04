Research Overview: Machine Learning Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2030

Machine Learning Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global machine learning market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the machine learning market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the machine learning market will progress during the forecast period, 2020 – 2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the machine learning market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. TMR’s study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the machine learning market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the machine learning market. The global machine learning market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the machine learning market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the machine learning market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in TMR’s Report on Machine Learning Market

The report provides detailed information about the machine learning market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the machine learning market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of machine learning?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the machine learning market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the machine learning market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the machine learning market from 2020 to 2030?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the machine learning market?

Which are the leading companies in the machine learning market?

What are the strategies of companies operating in the market?

Research Methodology – Machine Learning Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the machine learning market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the machine learning market. During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the machine learning market. For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and data of major countries of the world, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the machine learning market.

Machine Learning Market – Segmentation

TMR’s research study assesses the machine learning market on the basis of component, enterprise size, end user, and region. The report presents extensive market dynamics and progressive trends associated with different segments, and how they influence the growth prospects of the machine learning market.

Component

Software/Platform

Services

Professional

ML as a Service (MLaaS)

Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

End User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary – Global Machine Learning Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Market Factor Analysis

4.2.1. Forecast Factors

4.2.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.2.3.1. Drivers

4.2.3.2. Restraints

4.2.3.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment

4.3.1. By Component

4.3.2. By Enterprise Size

4.3.3. By End-user

4.3.4. By Region

4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.4.1. Machine Learning Market Concentration Rate

4.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.5. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Machine Learning Market

4.5.1. By End-user

4.5.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.5.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.5.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.5.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.6. Analysis of Machine Learning Market, By Application

4.6.1. Image & Speech Recognition

4.6.2. Market Trading

4.6.3. Traffic Prediction

4.6.4. Product Recommendation

4.6.5. Self-driving Vehicles

4.6.6. Virtual Personal Assistance

4.6.7. Medical Diagnosis

4.7. Market Outlook

5. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2015-2030

5.1.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019

5.1.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030

6. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Key Segment Analysis

6.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 – 2030

6.2.1. Software/ Platform

6.2.2. Services

6.2.2.1. Professional

6.2.2.2. ML as a Service (MLaaS)

7. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Key Segment Analysis

7.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 – 2030

7.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

7.2.2. Large Enterprises

Continue…

