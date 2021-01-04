January 4, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Pipeline Assessment 2020

“Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Pipeline Assessment 2020” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global Coronavirus (COVID 19) vaccine market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation for the Coronavirus (COVID 19) vaccine.

The report explores a detailed analysis of the introduction of the coronavirus, pathogen characteristics, signs and symptoms, transmission, and prevention. It also evaluates the vaccines developed against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. The report reviews a clear insight into the funding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research. The report also offers comprehensive information about the recruiting clinical trials statement by phase, trial status, study sponsor name, and study phase. The report investigates detailed insights about countries, territories, or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths. Key trends in terms of collaboration and partnership deals are analyzed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key vaccine developers in the global coronavirus vaccine market. The key players are evaluated on the various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccine in clinical development, and recent development.

Report Scope:

• Extensive coverage of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine under development
• Detailed Insights of the Introduction, Pathogen Characteristics, Signs and Symptoms, Transmission and Prevention
• Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Funding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Research
• Thoroughly Evaluates Vaccines Developed Against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV
• Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Coronavirus Vaccines
• Scrutinizes Countries, Territories or Areas with Reported Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and Deaths
• Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration and Partnership Deals
• An Insightful Analysis of the Key Vaccine Developers Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Key Vaccine Developers Covered in the Report

• University of Oxford
• Clover Biopharmaceuticals/Dynavax/GlaxoSmithKline
• Heat Biologics Inc./University of Miami
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
• Janssen Pharmaceutical
• Sanofi Pasteur/GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Moderna/NIAID
• Novavax
• Sanofi Pasteur/Translate Bio Inc.
• Vaxart Inc.
• Altimmune
• Medicago
• BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosun Pharma
• GeoVax/BravoVax
• Arcturus Therapeutics/Duke-NUS
• CanSino Biological Inc/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology
• Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax
• Cobra Biologics/Karolinska Institute
• Zydus Cadila
• Codagenix/Serum Institute of India
• Greffex
• ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
• Vaxil Bio Therapeutics
• Flow Pharma Inc
• AJ Vaccines
• Generex Biotechnology/EpiVax
• Immunomic Therapeutics/EpiVax/PharmaJet
• iBio Inc/CC-Pharming Ltd/Infectious Disease Research Institute
• VIDO-InterVac/University of Saskatchewan/International Vaccine Institute
• Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Southern Research
• IAVI/Batavia Biosciences
• Curevac
• Imophoron Ltd/University of Bristol
• BioNet Asia
• Sinovac/Dynavax
• BIOCAD
• University of Pittsburgh

