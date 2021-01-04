January 4, 2021

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis – Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2018 – 2023)

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fraud-detection-and-prevention-2020-global-share-trends-market-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-11-13?tesla=y

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report
By Component:

Solution
Services

By Solutions:

Fraud Analytics
Authentication
GRC Solutions
Others (Account Management and Fraud Investigation)

By Services:

Professional Services
Managed Services

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4328707-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-analysis-global-regional

Companies covered in the report are:
1. IBM Corporation
2. Threatmetrix
3. ACI Worldwide Inc.
4. CSC
5. SAS
6. Fiserv Inc.
7. FICO
8. Experian
9. BAE Systems
10. Nice
11. DXC Technology
12. Dell Technologies
13. First Data Corporation
14. Software AG
15. Iovation

