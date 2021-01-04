Global Virtual Reality Market, Component (Hardware, Software), Device Type (Head Mounted Displays, Gesture Tracking Devices), Technology (Semi-Immersive, Full-Immersive), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense) – Forecast till 2027

Market Analysis

Virtual reality (VR) is changing the manner in which we connect with the environment and the objects around us. Expanding adoption and usage of augmented or virtual reality in different areas is driving the development of the global virtual reality market. Virtual presents a 3D computerized environment which an individual can explore and interface with. It is expected that the global virtual reality market would surpass the value of USD 100 Bn by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.4% during the evaluation period (2017-2027).

Additionally, the extensive use of the VR as a business strategy is enticing the users to buy the product. This, on one hand, is increasing the sales of the HMDs. The growth opportunities of the market may emerge from improvised networking advancements like 5G and enhanced adoption of VR headsets. However, the higher manufacturing expenses relating to system-on-a-chip (SoC) can cause a hindrance in the growth of the global virtual reality market.

Market Segmentation

The global virtual reality market is classified on the basis of its component, device type, technology, industry vertical and regional demand. By component, the global market has been classified into software and hardware. Based on its device, the market has been divided into gesture tracking devices, head-mounted displays, display walls and projectors, and 3D cameras. Based on its technology, the market has been bifurcated into semi-immersive, non-immersive, and fully immersive. In terms of its industry verticals, the market is segmented into industrial, healthcare, aerospace and defense commercial, consumer electronics and others.

Regional Analysis

The market segments have been analyzed under six major global regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Rest of the World (RoW).

Major Players

Some of the key players in the global virtual reality market include companies like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Facebook, Microsoft Corporation, Sensics, Inc., Sony Corporation, Avegant Corporation, Sixense Entertainment, EON Reality, Vuzix Corporation, Qualcomm, among others.

