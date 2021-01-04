Fuel Cell Market New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2026

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Every fuel cell has two electrodes, the positive one is called anode and the negative is the cathode. The reactions that produce electricity take place at the electrodes. Every fuel cell also has an electrolyte, which carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other, and a catalyst, which speeds the reactions at the electrodes. Hydrogen is the basic fuel, but fuel cells also require oxygen. One great appeal of fuel cells is that they generate electricity with very little pollution. Since, hydrogen and oxygen used in generating electricity ultimately combine to form a harmless byproduct, namely water.

Latest released the research study on Global Fuel Cell Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ballard Power System, Inc.(Canada),Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited (Australia),FuelCell Energy, Inc. (United States),Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada),AFC Energy PLC (United Kingdom),Bloom Energy (United States),Ceres Power Holdings PLC (United Kingdom),Doosan Corporation (South Korea),Plug Power Inc. (United States),POSCO Energy Co.Ltd. (South Korea).

Market Drivers:

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations to Prohibit Pollution

Increase in demand for Fuel Cell Contained Vehicles

Comparatively greater efficiency of Fuel Cell than Conventional Cells and other power generators

Market Influencing Trends:

Use of Hydrocarbon Fuel Cells instead of Pure Hydrogen-Oxygen Fuel Cells Introduction to Commercial Fuel Cell Vehicles

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Hydrogen Occurrence and Expensive to Produce Due to the High Cost of Catalysts (Platinum)

Comparatively Expensive Energy Generation

Opportunities

Growing Hydrogen Infrastructure in Developed Countries

Adoption of Fuel Cells in Various Applications for Energy Generation

Increasing Stationary Hydrogen Power Plants

The Global Fuel Cell Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Molten-carbonate fuel cells (MCFC), Others), Application (Transport, Stationary, Portable), Distribution Channel (Direct Marketing Channel, Indirect Marketing Channel)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Fuel Cell Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Fuel Cell Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

