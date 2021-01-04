Cancer Immunotherapy – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cancer Immunotherapy market is estimated at $62.57 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $160.24 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2016 to 2023. Rapid increase in cases of cancer across the globe, technical advancement in treatment therapies, smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol which causes cancer are some of the factors fueling the market growth. High cost for the treatment and lack of awareness are the restraints hampering the market. On the other hand rise in clinical trials against different cancers in immunotherapy and elevated expansion prediction in developing countries are some opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cancer-immunotherapy-market-2020-key-players-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-12-16?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

Based on product, the monoclonal antibodies are made by single clone of cells or cell line and are comprised of identical antibody molecules. The factors such as growing occurrence of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising awareness among patients and rising requirement for personalized medicine are favoring this product’s segment.

In terms of geography, North America captured largest share owing to high mortality rate among cancer patients and government initiative programs to create awareness among the people. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson and Johnson), Novartis, Amgen Inc., Biovest International Inc, Ablynx NV, Genentech Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bayer AG, Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd., Merck, Sydys Corporation, Dendreon, Xencor, Daiichi Sankyo and TG Therapeutics.

Product Types Covered:

• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

o Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein-4 (CTLA-4)

o Programmed Death 1 (PD-1) and Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1)

• Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies

o Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies

o Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies

o Naked Monoclonal Antibodies

• Immunomodulators

o Oncolytic Virus

o Interleukins (IL)

o Interferons (IFN)

• Cancer Vaccines

o Prophylactic Vaccines

o Therapeutic Vaccines

• Cell Therapies

o Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy

o Dendritic Cells

Cancer Types Covered:

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Head & Neck Cancer

• Multiple Myeloma

• Melanoma

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Other Cancer Types

End Users Covered:

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2768976-cancer-immunotherapy-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/