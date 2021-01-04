January 4, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

COVID-19 Impact on Call Center Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Call Center, including the following market information:
Global Call Center Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Call Center Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Call Center Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Call Center Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include [24]7 Inc, Alliance Data System, ATOS, BT Communications (Ireland), Capita Customer Management, Convergys Corp, Enter Call Center, EXL Service Holdings, Genpact, HCL BPO Services NI, IBEX Global, IBM Global Process Services, Plusoft Informatica, Sitel, Sykes Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services, Teleperformance, West Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:
Out-sourced Call Centers
In-house Call Centers

Based on the Application:
Mass Market Center
B2B Center
Universal Center

