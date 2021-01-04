Offshore Decommissioning Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Amec Foster Wheeler,TechnipFMC,Ramboll

Latest research document on ‘Offshore Decommissioning’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amec Foster Wheeler (United Kingdom),TechnipFMC plc (United Kingdom),Ramboll (Denmark),ABB (Switzerland),John Wood Group (United Kingdom),Tetra Technologies (United States),Heerema Marine Contractors (the Netherlands),Petrofac (Jersey),Claxton Engineering Services (United Kingdom),Aker Solutions (Norway),Af Gruppen Asa (Norway),Dnv Gl As (Norway)

What isOffshore Decommissioning Market?

Offshore Decommissioning is applied when oil and gas fields end production, and those facilities are dismantled. The decommissioning offshore perform cleaning and removing all pipeline risers, all bottom-founded components, disposing of the platform in a scrap yard or fabrication yard. The global offshore decommissioning is further expected to grow due to the growing incidences of safety and the sanity of the offshore environment. Also, many key players are also developing disruptive and innovative technologies advancement in platforms for the market. The global market presents a decent growth opportunity such as improvement in regulatory frameworks and new guidelines, along with the rising inventory of structures nearing the end of life and operating beyond the lifespan. Growing government support towards the offshore decomposing also help to trigger market growth, For example, on March 2018 HM Treasury had entered into 86 decommissioning relief deeds and had made payments to one operator because it was meeting a partner operatorâ€™s share of decommissioning costs. HM Treasury paid this operator Â£45 million during 2017-18 and expects to pay it a further Â£299 million in future years.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Removal (Leave In Place, Partial, Complete), Services (Project Management, Engineering and Planning, Permitting and Regulatory Compliance, Platform Preparation, Well Plugging and Abandonment, Conductor Removal, Mobilisation and Demobilisations of Derrick Barges, Others (Platform Removals, Pipeline and Cable Decommissioning, Material Disposal)), Decommissioning Methods (Piece Small, Piece Large, Single Lift, Refloating), Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase Number of Wells Decommissioning For Plugging and Abandonment

Growth Drivers

Growing Number of Offshore Rigs Are Reaching End of Their Production Cycle

Rising Global Need for Technical Decommissioning Specialists

Rapid Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Operational and Maintenance Cost Of Decommissioning A Platform

High Adoption of Wind and Water Power Generation, As an Alternatives to Decommissioning Any Platform

Opportunities

High Growth Decommissioning Offshore Wind Farms

Strong Growth Potential in the UK Offshore Industry, Due To Oil Price Fall

Increasing Offshore Activities in the North Sea, Due To Their Existing Infrastructure Are At End of Its Productive Life

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global offshore decommissioning market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

