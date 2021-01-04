Business Intelligence and Analytics Software – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market is accounted for $22.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing data volume, popularity of cloud delivery model and growing data analytics adoption globally are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness about the benefits of the software and lack of skilled are hindering the market growth.

Software application developed to acquire, convert, analyze and report data for BI (business intelligence) are known as business intelligence and analytics software. Furthermore, these tools are used to read information that have already been stored, not necessarily in data mart. Besides this, the tool helps front line users to design reports as well as perform analytics, ensuring less dependency on information technology department. Fast deployment, performance management, ultimate optimization, power data mining and curbing implementation challenges are some of benefits offered by business intelligence and analytics software.

Based on Organisation Size, the Small & Medium Business segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Small & Medium Business relies a lot upon the business intelligence software that aren’t custom designed as they have less data be analyzed. Geographically, The North America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the main countries driving the market in North America region, due to highly adopted business intelligence and analytic software and solution by a variety of organization, which have raised the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market include Alteryx, Birst, GoodData Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy, OpenText, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc, Salesforce, SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software Inc and Tibco Software.

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-site

• On-Premise

• On-Cloud

Applications Covered:

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government

• Energy and Power

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

• Other Applications

Platforms Covered:

• Business Intelligence (Bi) Platform

• Advanced and Predictive Analytics

• Analytics Application

• Content Analytics

• Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small & Medium Business(SMBS)

• Large Scale Enterprises

Services Covered:

• Professional Services

• Support and maintenance Services

• Managed Service

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

