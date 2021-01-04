Hybrid Composites Market to See Major Growth by 2025: Royal DSM,SGL Group,Toray Composite Materials America

Hybrid Composites Market to See Major Growth by 2025: Royal DSM,SGL Group,Toray Composite Materials America2 min read
Latest research document on ‘Hybrid Composites’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),SGL Group (Germany),Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (United States),Gurit (Switzerland),RTP Company (United States),Hexcel Corporation (United States),Teijin Limited (Japan),General Electric (United States),LANXESS Corporation (Germany),Exel Composites (Finland)
What isHybrid Composites Market?
Hybrid composites is combination of two or more reinforcement fibers. One of the popular hybrid composite is carbon-aramid reinforced epoxy (which gives strength & impact resistance) and glass-carbon reinforced epoxy (which gives a strong material). There are various properties of hybrid composites such as tensile modulus, compressive strength and impact strength, highly efficient and high performance structural material. The applications of hybrid composites includes automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, wind energy, marine and sporting goods.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Sporting Goods), Fiber (Carbon/Glass, Carbon/Aramid, Metal/Plastic, Wood/Plastic), Resin (Epoxy, Polyester, Phenolic, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Thermoplastics)
Market Influencing Trends:
Adoption of Hybrid Composites in Automotive Transportation
High Demand of Thermoset Resin
Growth Drivers
Rising Demand in Construction Industry
Balance in Cost and Performance Characteristics
Increasing Demand in New Applications
Restraints that are major highlights:
High Cost for Manufacturing Process
Lack of Awareness about hybrid Composite
Opportunities
Rising Demand in Emerging Countries
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
