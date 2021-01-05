LDL Test Market to Be Driven by Rising Instances of Diseases Outlook by 2023

As per the latest market intelligence report published by Market Research Future, the Molecular Diagnostics Market is progressively growing in the forecasted period.

LDL Test Market – Highlights

LDL is referred as low-density lipoprotein, which is type of cholesterol found in body. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often known as bad cholesterol, is a microscopic blob made up of an outer rim of lipoprotein and a cholesterol center. It’s bad because it becomes part of plaque, and that can clog arteries and make heart attacks and strokes more likely. The major driving factor for the market are increasing prevalence of obesity, deskbound lifestyle and lack of exercise. According to OMICS International, atherosclerosis account for 32% of total deaths in the world, out of which, 13.8% prevalence is among adults of 20 years and above. The cases of heart failure were estimated about 30% across the globe. Coronary heart disease mortality rate was about 60% in 2010. In addition to this, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness among the people and government initiatives for research and development have fuelled the market growth. The global LDL Test Market Outlook is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5.5 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

For More Details:

https://mrfrblog.blogspot.com/2020/11/ldl-test-market-to-be-driven-by-rising.html

Key Market Players

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sekisui Diagnostics, Express Biotech International, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Reckon Diagnostics, DiaSys Diagnostics India Private Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Segmentation

The global LDL test market has been segmented on the basis of types, components, applications and end users.

Based on types, the market has been segmented into LDL-C, LDL-P, LDL-B and others.

Based on components, the market has been segmented into devices, kits & reagents and others. Devices is further sub-segmented into syringes & needles, spectrophotometers and others. And kits & reagents is further sub-segmented into toxicity assays kit, blood chemistry assays kit, cytotoxicity assays kit.

Based on application, the market has been segmented as atherosclerosis, obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes, angina, stroke, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global LDT test market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications, high expenditure on the health care, huge patient population and increasing government support for research & development. Also, major research and manufacturing companies are present in America.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income, government support for research & development and availability of resources.

Asia Pacific region shows the fastest growth owing to the presence of huge population base, and continuous development in the healthcare sector. China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector during the forecasted period.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least market share due to limited development in the healthcare sector. Middle East holds a major share for the market due to presence of gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 55 market data tables and figures spread over 110 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global LDL test Market” Research Report – Forecast till 2023.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/