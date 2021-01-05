January 5, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

COVID-19 Impact on Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Nonalcoholic Beverage market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nonalcoholic Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

 

Segment by Type, the Nonalcoholic Beverage market is segmented into

Soft Drinks

Fruit Beverages

Bottled Water

Functional Beverages

Sports Drinks

Other

 

Segment by Application, the Nonalcoholic Beverage market is segmented into

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Vending Machine Operations

Offline

 

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Nonalcoholic Beverage market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Nonalcoholic Beverage market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

 

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Share Analysis

Nonalcoholic Beverage market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Nonalcoholic Beverage business, the date to enter into the Nonalcoholic Beverage market, Nonalcoholic Beverage product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Nestle

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Reed’s

Appalachian Brewing

Jones Soda

Molson Coors Brewing

