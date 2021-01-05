January 5, 2021

Global Alternative Finance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Alternative finance refers to financial channels, processes, and instruments that have emerged outside of the traditional finance system such as regulated banks and capital markets. Examples of alternative financing activities through ‘online marketplaces’ are reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, revenue-based financing, online lenders, peer-to-peer consumer and business lending, and invoice trading third party payment platforms.

Scope of the Report:
The global Alternative Finance market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Alternative Finance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Alternative Finance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Alternative Finance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Upstart
Funding Circle
Prosper Marketplace
LendingClub
MarketInvoice
CircleBack Lending
Peerform
Zopa
Mintos
Lendix
RateSetter
SoFi
BorrowersFirst

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
P2P Lending
Crowdfunding
Invoice Trading
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Individual
Enterprise
Association Organization
Others

