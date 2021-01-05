COVID-19 Impact on Biometric Vehicle Access System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Biometric Vehicle Access System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-20211 min read
This report covers market size and forecasts of Biometric Vehicle Access System, including the following market information:
Global Biometric Vehicle Access System Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Biometric Vehicle Access System Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Biometric Vehicle Access System Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Biometric Vehicle Access System Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Safran, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Nuance Communications, Voxx International, Hid-Global, Synaptics Incorporated, Methode Electronics, Voicebox Technologies, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Fingerprint Recognition System
Voice Recognition System
Based on the Application:
Passenger Cars
Battery Electric Vehicles