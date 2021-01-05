Global Corporate Wellness Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-20252 min read
This report focuses on the global Corporate Wellness status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Wellness development in United States, Europe and China.
FOR MORE DETAILS : http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4402298
In 2017, the global Corporate Wellness market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Central Corporate Wellness
ComPsych Corporation
Optum, Inc
JLT Australia (Recovre Group)
Truworth Wellness
SOL Wellness
Sodexo
ConneXions Asia
Bupa Wellness Pty Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Health Risk Assessment
Fitness
Smoking Cessation
Health Screening
Weight Management
Nutrition
Market segment by Application, split into
Big-Size Company
Small & Medium Sized Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Wellness status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Wellness development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3357682-global-corporate-wellness-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Wellness are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.