January 5, 2021

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Business process management (BPM) is a discipline in operations management that uses various methods to discover, model, analyze, measure, improve, optimize, and automate business processes. BPM focuses on improving corporate performance by managing business processes. Any combination of methods used to manage a company’s business processes is BPM. Processes can be structured and repeatable or unstructured and variable. Though not required, enabling technologies are often used with BPM
North America would dominate the BPM market from 2018 to 2023, due to the presence of large number of solution and service vendors headquartered in the U.S. APAC offers potential growth opportunities, as there is a rise in smartphone penetration and larger infrastructure investments by cloud service providers that are turning towards BPM solutions to efficiently manage their expanding operations.
In 2018, the global Business Process Management (BPM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Process Management (BPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Management (BPM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
IBM
Appian
Software AG
Oracle
Pegasystems
Red Hat
Opentext
Tibco Software
K2
BP Logix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Process Improvement
Automation
Content and Document Management
Integration
Monitoring and Optimization

Market segment by Application, split into
Government & Defense
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Process Management (BPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Process Management (BPM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process Management (BPM) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

