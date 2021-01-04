Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools (ITIM) capture the availability of the IT infrastructure components that reside in a data center or are hosted in the cloud as infrastructure as a service (IaaS). These tools monitor and collate the availability and resource utilization metrics of servers, networks, database instances, hypervisors and storage. Notably, these tools collect metrics in real time and perform historical data analysis or trending of the elements they monitor.

In 2018, the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SolarWinds

ManageEngine

Zabbix

Paessler

Datadog

Nagios

VMware

PagerDuty

Catchpoint

Teamviewer

Xmatters

Ipswitch

LogicMonitor

ScienceLogic

Kaseya

Virtual Instruments

NetApp

Micro Focus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tool are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

