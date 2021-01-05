Mobile POS Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future, the global mobile POS market has been segmented based on component, deployment, connectivity, application, and region/country. The growing adoption of mobile POS across the retail and e-commerce sectors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Retailers use mobile POS that enable their associates to engage directly with the customers. It also provides various benefits to retailers, such as updated and real-time financial records. The availability of mobile POS in retail stores results in more selling points. These are expected to be key contributors to the increasing demand for mobile POS in the retail sector during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Component, the global mobile POS market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. Due to the growing demand for mobile POS systems for various applications, the hardware segment is expected to have a higher market share during the forecast period. It is also is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its rising adoption in retail and restaurant applications.

Based on deployment, the global mobile POS market has been divided into the cloud and on-premise. The cloud-based mobile POS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is due to its ease of storage and operation.

On the basis of connectivity, the global mobile POS market has been divided into 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others. The 4G segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides low latency, higher bandwidth, and is also available at low cost.

On the basis of application, the global mobile POS market has been divided into retail, restaurants, healthcare, entertainment, hospitality, and others. Among these, the retail application segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising adoption of mobile POS terminals across the retail sector.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global mobile POS market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest market share due to the presence of major key players in the region. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the growing adoption of the latest digital technologies in the various industry verticals.

Key Players

The key players in the Global Mobile POS Market are Hewlett-Packard Company (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), MICROS Systems (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), VeriFone Systems Inc (US), PAX Technology Limited (China), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), First Data Corporation (US), Ingenico S.A (France), Posiflex Technology (Taiwan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Square, Inc.(US), Epicor Software Corporation (US), and Squirrel Systems (Canada) among others.

