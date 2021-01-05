Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Industrial Control Systems Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Industrial Control Systems Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

ICS security systems help power, energy, utility, and transportation resources in taking protective measures against threats such as Duqu, Flame, Night Dragon, and Stuxnet attacks. Several intelligent security solutions enable the providers to integrate, collect, and analyze the network through the data generated by their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) networks and grids.

ICS security is highly prone to cyber-attacks and is, at present, among the top-targeted sectors globally. Malware infections and other types of cyber-attack on systems like PLC, DCS, and SCADA can lead to invalid data sent to operations and invalid programming sent to controllers. As a result, industrial automation vendors are collaborating with IT security service providers to protect the computer-based end-points in automation systems and secure industrial customers.

In 2017, the global Industrial Control Systems Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco

Fortinet

Kaspersky

Symantec

Booz Allen Hamilton

Brocade Communication Systems

Citrix Systems

Computer Science

EMC

F-Secure

IBM

L-3

Trend Micro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Database security

Market segment by Application, split into

Power industry

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater industry

Chemical industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Industrial Control Systems Security in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control Systems Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Control Systems Security Manufacturers

Industrial Control Systems Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Control Systems Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Industrial Control Systems Security market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

