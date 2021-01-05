Globally enterprises have been adopting application management solution and services to streamline their routine business processes. Application integration solutions is an important component which facilitates enterprises to exchange data and information through networking systems. CIOs are now spending on IT infrastructure solutions that are agile, flexible and cost-effective.

Application developers are embracing next-generation technologies such as DevOps and Agile software development. The DevOps technology has gained popularity in a short span of time as it enhances the speed of the application development process. The enterprise application development process is usually dynamic in nature as compared to consumer mobile application development process because of differences in end-user requirements.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application development and integration market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the IT support services for application development and integration.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

FUJITSU

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Red Hat

Other prominent vendors

Accenture

Atos

BT Global Services

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dell Boomi

HPE

Infor

Infosys

InterSystems

Kony

Mindteck

MuleSoft

NEC

SAP

Scribe Software

Serco

Software AG

TCS

TIBCO Software

Wipro

Xoriant

Market driver

Cost reduction and operational efficiency

Market challenge

Interoperability issues

Market trend

Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

