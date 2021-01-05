Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

THINX

PantyProp

Lunapads

Anigan

Vv SkiVvys

Dear Kate

PantiePads

Modibodi

Period Panteez

Knixwear

Padkix

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cotton

Cotton Blend

Modal

Nylon

Polyester

Spandex

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) for each application, including

Online Store

Supermarket

Other

