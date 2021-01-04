Global Network Support & Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Network support & security is a complete solution package satisfying various network support and security-related needs such as network management, interface & modules, network behavior monitoring, threats & intrusions detection, security analysis, threat intelligence, and others.

The global network support & security solutions is driven by the introduction of virtualization technologies and growth in usage of web-based applications.

Further, increase in demand for advanced security services and integration of network security solutions with other security services to mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks boost the market growth.

However, slow ICT expenditure in underdeveloped regions, such as Africa and South America, is expected to hinder this growth. High growth area such as, cloud computing and data center virtualization would be the opportunity areas for network support & security market.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

HP development

AlienVault

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

NETGEAR

CA Technologies

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Service

Market analysis by market

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Support & Security are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

