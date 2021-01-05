Courier management software is used in all phases of business processes, including routed and scheduled work, warehousing, distribution, and cross-docking operations. It automates the flow of customizable and time-sensitive information while ensuring accuracy, accountability, and high profits. The software enables dispatchers to identify, anticipate, and address delivery management issues in real time for late or potentially late deliveries. Several vendors offer both cloud-based and on-premises courier management software. The software streamlines the entire business and increases the bottom lines by improving the productivity, efficiency, and control over the entire operation. This software is specifically developed for the carrier, freight broker, messenger, courier, logistics, and dispatching service providers.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the lobal courier management software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the lobal courier management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of courier management software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Courier Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Datatrac

Innovative Informatics

Key Software Systems

MetaFour

Softec

Other prominent vendors

ASK Technology

Boolean IT Solutions

Coda Commerce

Codeless Group

Connexion Technology

Courier Softwares

Courierscripts

DA Systems

DNG Web Tech

Febno Technologies

Freightistics

Line Focus

Logisuite

Logixgrid Technologies

OnTime 360

Perceptive Consulting Solutions

Qualikom Canada

Sagar Informatics

Softcron Technology

Sizil Softec

TSS Smart

Vnet Communication

Versatile Technolabs

Zedex Software

Market driver

Increasing adoption of customer-centric pricing strategies

Market challenge

High implementation and maintenance costs

Market trend

Rising demand for integrated courier management solutions

