Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.

In 2018, the global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

FOR MORE DETAILS : http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4408612

This report focuses on the global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BigAnt Office Messenger

Cisco Jabber

HipChat

IBM

Facebook

Kakao Talk

Line

Skype

Viber

Vonage

Tencent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video sharing

Screen sharing

File sharing

Video and voice calls

Instant messaging

CRM integration services

Virtual number service

Market segment by Application, split into

Freemium model

Premium model

Enterprise model

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080188-global-mobile-voip-mvoip-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/