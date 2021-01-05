Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-20252 min read
Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.
In 2018, the global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BigAnt Office Messenger
Cisco Jabber
HipChat
IBM
Facebook
Kakao Talk
Line
Skype
Viber
Vonage
Tencent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video sharing
Screen sharing
File sharing
Video and voice calls
Instant messaging
CRM integration services
Virtual number service
Market segment by Application, split into
Freemium model
Premium model
Enterprise model
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.