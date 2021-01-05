Global BOM Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global BOM Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global BOM Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A software bill of materials (software BOM) is a list of components in a piece of software. Software vendors often create products by assembling open source and commercial software components. The software BOM describes the components in a product. It is analogous to a list of ingredients on food packaging. The concept of a BOM is well-established in traditional manufacturing as part of supply chain management. A manufacturer uses a BOM to track the parts it uses to create a product. If defects are later found in a specific part, the BOM makes it easy to locate affected products.

One trend propelling growth in this market is the incorporation of PLM software into enterprise and MES software. The integration of PLM software with enterprise and manufacturing execution systems (MES) software is an effective method that will boost the growth in the market. The integration enables better transparency across business units and helps to save time.

The recent increase in mass customization will be one of the major drivers for this market. The rise in demand for product customization has led to an increased use of BOM solutions across various industries. Initially, companies were dependent on mass production to reduce cost. However, mass customization is gaining popularity. Customization of the product can lead to the creation of a single BOM, which can be used once or multiple times.

North America accounted for about 38% of the total market share and dominated the BOM software market during 2015. Constantly increasing investments in R&D and the growing need for safety features in automobiles will contribute to the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global BOM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Autodesk

Arena Solutions

Aras

Dassault Systèmes

PTC

Siemens

IQMS

Omnify Software

Open Systems

Oracle

SAP

Silicon Expert Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engineering BOM

Manufacturing BOM

Service BOM

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of BOM Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BOM Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

BOM Software Manufacturers

BOM Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

BOM Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

