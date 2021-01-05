Global Internet Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Internet Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

Internet Banking is a convenient way to do banking from the comfort of your home or office. Avoid the queue or delays and try our simple and secure Internet Banking facility for an unmatched online banking experience.

Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.

In 2017, the global Internet Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ACI Worldwide (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Fiserv, Inc. (US)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)

Rockall Technologies (Ireland)

EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India)

Capital Banking Solutions (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Console

Market segment by Application, split into

Payments

Processing Services

Customer and Channel Management

Risk Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet Banking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

