Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Track and trace solutions are not just economic measures for supply-chain efficiency. Experts estimate that 5% of all drugs sold worldwide are counterfeits – in some countries, figures even reach a shocking 50 %. Billions of products are “lost in the supply chain” every year. Counterfeit drugs and product diversion risk lives, undermine revenues, and threaten company reputations. The pharmaceutical industry needs to ensure supply-chain security and gain the ability to authenticate the ePedigree, or life history, of a product.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.4% in 2017, primarily due to presence of highly regulated serialization & aggregation standards, as well as advanced healthcare infrastructure. Automatic identification technologies including barcoding and RFID are recommended to pharmaceuticals and other healthcare companies by the FDA. Furthermore, the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and adoption of this technology in the U.S. is expected to drive the market growth. Following North America, EU is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 37.4% in 2017.

The global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at 1000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2380 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Optel Vision

Siemens

IBM

Axway

Mettler-Toledo

Systech

SAP

Seidenader Maschinenbau

Antares Vision

Sea Vision

TraceLink

Adents International

Xyntek

Holoflex

ACG Worldwide

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Barcodes

RFID

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

