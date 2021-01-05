Global Voice Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Voice analytics refers to the process of evaluating recorded calls to collect information. Voice analytical is done to improve communication and future interaction with customers. In order to resolve customer issues or concerns, resulting in increased sales as well as improved customer satisfaction, Various market players adopting smart technology of voice analytics.

In 2018, the global Voice Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Verint Systems

NICE

Avaya

ThoughtSpot

Uniphore

Calabrio

Talkdesk

RankMiner

VoiceBase

Beyond Verbal

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Sentiment Analysis

Sales & Marketing

Risk & Fraud Detection

Call Monitoring

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

