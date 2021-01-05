Global Voice Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

January 5, 2021

Voice analytics refers to the process of evaluating recorded calls to collect information. Voice analytical is done to improve communication and future interaction with customers. In order to resolve customer issues or concerns, resulting in increased sales as well as improved customer satisfaction, Various market players adopting smart technology of voice analytics.
In 2018, the global Voice Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
Verint Systems
NICE
Avaya
ThoughtSpot
Uniphore
Calabrio
Talkdesk
RankMiner
VoiceBase
Beyond Verbal

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into
Sentiment Analysis
Sales & Marketing
Risk & Fraud Detection
Call Monitoring
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

