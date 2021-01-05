The US Healthcare IT market has witnessed a gradual shift owing to factors like government initiative programs, emergence of latest technology and strategic collaboration in the sectors among players. The stringent regulation followed by increasing adoption of healthcare IT system in hospital is reviving the healthcare IT market while encouraging the investments from existing and new players.

The latest report “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook 2022” provides comprehensive insight on the industry by its segment and component. The component segment of US Healthcare IT industry is driven by HIT hardware followed by HIT services and HIT software. While the segment wise market is segmented into clinical information system and non-clinical information system, the clinical information system industry drives the Healthcare IT market by segment. A comprehensive insight on the sub-segment of the industry provides descriptive analysis on the driving factors stating overall growth of the industry.

Moreover, the report covers the regulatory framework related to the industry while providing an idea about the fluidity of the healthcare IT industry. Further, it covers a detailed analysis of the potential growth areas which helped in clearly identifying and highlighting the segments that offer the maximum opportunities for growth in the country.

Further, with a view to provide a balanced outlook of the US healthcare IT market, our report includes the competitive landscape of key industry players, namely, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Mckesson, Cerner, Athenahealth Inc, Medical Information Tech Inc etc. covering key financials, strength & weakness analyses and recent activities. On the whole, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the US Healthcare IT industry.

