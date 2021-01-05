Europe Indoor Lighting Market with Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | Signify Holding, Fagerhult Group, OSRAM GmbH , Zumtobel Group AG, LEDVANCE

The research and analysis conducted in Europe Indoor Lighting Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Europe Indoor Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Europe Indoor Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Europe Indoor Lighting Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Europe Indoor Lighting Market report.

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Indoor Lighting Market

Indoor lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 19,611.88 million by 2027. Rapidly increasing infrastructural developments in smart cities is driving the market.

European commission has initiated their support for plan of set up 10 million smart street lamps in EU cities by 2025. As stated by Tata Consultancy Services, 280.20 million LED street lights will be installed in next 10 years over 125 countries. This initiative enhances the penetration of LED lights by 89% in 2026. It has been estimated that 10% of all smart cities will be equipped with street lights by 2020.

This indoor lighting market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe Indoor Lighting Market Scope and Market Size

Europe indoor lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of operation, wattage type, distribution channel, lighting technology, installation type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into lamps, fixtures, downlight, panels, spotlights, tracklights, battens, highbay, linear system, floodlights, bulkheads, street lighting, others. Lamps are dominating the offering segment, as the adoption of LED lamps for its energy efficiency is increasing. Adoption of LED lamps helps to save up to 50% of less electricity than any other lighting. In July 2019, LEDVANCE GmbH has launched new system of flexible LED strip lighting. These LED strips includes extensive range of profiles, drivers for recessed or surface installation.

Based on mode of operation, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into manual and automatic. The manual operation is dominating the mode of operation segment, as the reliability and durability of manual lighting operation is more as compared to automatic lighting operation. The manual mode of operation is less likely to prone to the breakdowns or failure of operation. Thus the acceptance of manual mode of operation for indoor lighting is more than automatic.

Based on wattage type, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into less than 50 W, 50–150 W, and more than 150 W. Less than 50 W is dominating the wattage type segment as the adoption from residential and commercial sectors is more than other lights. The requirement of lighten up the small spaces for office room, home use, decorative materials recognizes the need of installing less than 50 W of indoor lightings.

Based on distribution channel, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into traditional channel and online sales. Traditional channel is dominating the distribution channel segment, as the wholesale and retail are the major channels capturing the lighting market. The availability and the reach of wholesale and retail stores are acting as strength for traditional distribution channel.

Based on lighting technology, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into light emitting diode (LED), compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL), and incandescent bulbs. The light emitting diode (LED) is dominating the lighting technology segment as the LED lights provides better durability and high life span as compared to other lighting technologies. In addition to this, LED light provides better efficiency than CFL and incandescent bulbs. For instance, in March 2016, Zumtobel has launched MELLOW LIGHT, which is a Smart Commercial LED Luminaire. This LED luminaire is designed for office lighting.

Based on installation type, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into new installation, and retrofit installation. The new installation is also dominating the installation type segment as the trend of replacing incandescent and CFL lights with LED lights is increasing. The efficient lighting, long life span and durability of LED bulbs are encouraging the customers to install new lights instead of incandescent or CFL lights.

Based on application, Europe indoor lighting market is segmented into residential, commercial, office lighting, industrial, agriculture/animal care, sport club/gym, dockyard/harbour, retail, shop lighting, hospitality, sports halls & gyms, art galleries, museum, pedestrian traffic areas and others. The new building regulations in the Europe to build efficient homes are boosting the adoption of energy efficient indoor lighting for the residential sector. For instance, in November 2019, Dialight has launched new GRP Linear LED for EUROPE and APAC markets. This product is specially designed to cater industrial applications.

Europe Indoor Lighting Market Country Level Analysis

Indoor lighting market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, mode of operation, wattage type, distribution channel, lighting technology, installation type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe indoor lighting market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Russia and Rest of Europe.

Germany is dominating in the Europe indoor lighting market due to the growing demand for LED lighting products, deployment of efficient lighting. Apart from this government emphasis towards reduction of carbon footprints is also one of the factor acting as a driver in the Europe indoor lighting market growth. The U.K is in the second position in Europe indoor lighting market due to rising demand in the end user application. France is followed by Europe in Europe indoor lighting market due to growing disposal income in the country.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Popularity of Indoor Farming Technologies in the Europe Region Further Strengthen the Indoor Lighting Market

Europe indoor lighting market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for indoor lighting market, impact of technology using life line curves on the indoor lighting market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Indoor Lighting Market Share Analysis

Europe indoor lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe indoor lighting market.

The major players covered in the report are Signify Holding, Fagerhult Group, OSRAM GmbH , Zumtobel Group AG, LEDVANCE GmbH, Altman Lighting, Astute Lighting Ltd, Bamford Lighting, Dextra Group PlcDialight, Enarlux, Halla, a.s, Hubbell incorporated, Ideal Industries, Inc, Reggiani Spa Illuminazione, Sylvania, TRILUX Lighting Ltd, OLIGO Lichttechnik GmbH and among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In October 2018, THE GERMAN DESIGN AWARD 2019 has been given to LEDVANCE Gmbh for its “SCALE” luminaire design. This award gives worldwide recognition to the company.

Product launches, partnership, collaboration and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for indoor lighting through expanded range of size.

Customization Available: Europe Indoor Lighting Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

