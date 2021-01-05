Semi-finals IIHF Canada vs Russia Live Stream – Czech Canada vs. Russia World Juniors Youtube Start Time. Date, Venue, Highlights, Preview, and Updates

The 2021 World Junior Championship is retreading 2020.What TV channel is Canada vs. Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors semifinals. The 2021 World Junior Championship is retreading 2020. In the first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians. On Monday, the stakes are high once again as the winner plays for gold and the loser can either win bronze or nothing at all.

Canada has six players from that squad including Dylan Cozens who has a 2021 tournament-best seven goals and defenseman Jamie Drysdale who was asked at Sunday’s team availability if he thinks there will be any emotional carryover from last year.

“100 percent I think there will be carryover,” he said matter of factly. “We played each other in the finals last year so, obviously, we want to maintain where we’re at and we obviously want to come out on top. But in saying that, obviously feel like they’re gonna have something to prove because we came out on top last year. I think it’ll be a really good game on both ends and I think everyone’s looking forward to playing in that game. It should be a really exciting, hard-fought game.”

These two teams did meet up in a pre-tournament tune-up that saw Canada win but was overshadowed by captain Kirby Dach’s wrist injury causing him to miss the tournament. It should be noted that in that game, the Canadians lone goal (it was a 1-0 finish) was not against Yaroslav Askarov who they’re expected to face on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Canada and Russia go toe-to-toe with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

How to watch Canada vs. Russia

TV channel (Canada): TSN

Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Canada vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

Date: Monday, Jan. 4

Time: 6 p.m. ET

With the mercury of excitement soaring regarding the IIHF World Junior Championships 2021, every ice-hockey enthusiast is waiting with bated breath to watch the thrilling encounter between Russia and Canada. Though Russia has suffered a big blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has lost some of the key members in the squad, the rest of the players will be looking to go for glory and make their presence count in the tournament.