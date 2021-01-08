Synchronous Traction Motor Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2027

The Global Synchronous Traction Motor market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The global Synchronous Traction Motor market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.

The global Synchronous Traction Motor market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.

The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.

Segment by Type

Less than 200 kW

200-400 kW

More than 400 kW

Segment by Application

Railways

Electric Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles

The major vendors covered:

ABB

American Traction Systems

Hitachi

Hyundai Rotem

CRRC

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Skoda

Toshiba

Wabtec

Major Points From Table Of Content

Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synchronous Traction Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Less than 200 kW

1.4.3 200-400 kW

1.4.4 More than 400 kW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Railways

1.5.3 Electric Vehicles

1.5.4 Industrial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Synchronous Traction Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synchronous Traction Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Synchronous Traction Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Synchronous Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Synchronous Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Synchronous Traction Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Synchronous Traction Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Synchronous Traction Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 American Traction Systems

8.2.1 American Traction Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 American Traction Systems Overview

8.2.3 American Traction Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 American Traction Systems Product Description

8.2.5 American Traction Systems Related Developments

8.3 Hitachi

8.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hitachi Overview

8.3.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.3.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.4 Hyundai Rotem

8.4.1 Hyundai Rotem Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hyundai Rotem Overview

8.4.3 Hyundai Rotem Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hyundai Rotem Product Description

8.4.5 Hyundai Rotem Related Developments

8.5 CRRC

8.5.1 CRRC Corporation Information

8.5.2 CRRC Overview

8.5.3 CRRC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 CRRC Product Description

8.5.5 CRRC Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

8.7 Siemens

8.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.7.2 Siemens Overview

8.7.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Siemens Product Description

8.7.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.8 Skoda

8.8.1 Skoda Corporation Information

8.8.2 Skoda Overview

8.8.3 Skoda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Skoda Product Description

8.8.5 Skoda Related Developments

8.9 Toshiba

8.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.9.2 Toshiba Overview

8.9.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.9.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.10 Wabtec

8.10.1 Wabtec Corporation Information

8.10.2 Wabtec Overview

8.10.3 Wabtec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wabtec Product Description

8.10.5 Wabtec Related Developments

…

