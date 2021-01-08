January 8, 2021

Global Numerical Analysis Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Numerical Analysis Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Numerical Analysis Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Analytica
Matlab
GNU Octave
Plotly
FlexPro
Julia
Scilab
LAPACK
ScaLAPACK
NAG Library
FreeMat

Calerga
LabVIEW

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Based Cloud
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into

Scientific Research
Financial
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

