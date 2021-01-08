Global Agricultural AI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Agricultural AI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20261 min read
Agricultural AI market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural AI market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Deere & Company
Microsoft
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
Granular
Descartes Labs
Prospera
Mavrx
Awhere
Gamaya
Ec2ce
Precision Hawk
Skysquirrel Technologies
Cainthus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America