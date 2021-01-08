Co-living Services Market Analysis – India & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 – 2024)1 min read
This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.
Market landscape and market scenario includes:
• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions
Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.
The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth
Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.
Segmentation in the report
By Customer:
1. Student
2. Working Class
3. Single Women
4. Others
By Room Type:
1. Single/Exclusive Room
2. Double Sharing
3. Triple Sharing
4. Others
By Property:
1. Premium
2. Budget Stay
Companies covered in the report are:
1. CoLive
2. Zolo Stays
3. Nestaway
4. OYO Living
5. COHO
6. Hello World
7. Isthara
8. FF21
9. StayAbode
10. Ziffy Homes
11. The Hub
12. Rentmystay
13. Squareplums
14. Tikaana Coliving
15. Grexter
16. Flock CoLiving
17. Nirvana Rooms
18. FLO Co-Living
19. Bee Urban