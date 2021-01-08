Co-living Services Market Analysis – India & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Customer:

1. Student

2. Working Class

3. Single Women

4. Others

By Room Type:

1. Single/Exclusive Room

2. Double Sharing

3. Triple Sharing

4. Others

By Property:

1. Premium

2. Budget Stay

Companies covered in the report are:

1. CoLive

2. Zolo Stays

3. Nestaway

4. OYO Living

5. COHO

6. Hello World

7. Isthara

8. FF21

9. StayAbode

10. Ziffy Homes

11. The Hub

12. Rentmystay

13. Squareplums

14. Tikaana Coliving

15. Grexter

16. Flock CoLiving

17. Nirvana Rooms

18. FLO Co-Living

19. Bee Urban

