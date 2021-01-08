January 8, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Co-living Services Market Analysis – India & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

FOR MORE DETAILS :   https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/11/ab18370221/co-living-services-2020-global-share-trends-market-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report
By Customer:
1. Student
2. Working Class
3. Single Women
4. Others

By Room Type:
1. Single/Exclusive Room
2. Double Sharing
3. Triple Sharing
4. Others

By Property:
1. Premium
2. Budget Stay
Companies covered in the report are:
1. CoLive
2. Zolo Stays
3. Nestaway
4. OYO Living

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4828169-co-living-services-market-analysis-india-regional-industry-forecast-2019-2024

5. COHO
6. Hello World
7. Isthara
8. FF21
9. StayAbode
10. Ziffy Homes
11. The Hub
12. Rentmystay
13. Squareplums
14. Tikaana Coliving
15. Grexter
16. Flock CoLiving
17. Nirvana Rooms
18. FLO Co-Living
19. Bee Urban

