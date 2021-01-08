Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.

With the increasing penetration of internet, adapting to information systems to ease various operational processes has become essential for organizations as well as individuals. The demand for USB-based or portable HSMs has been increasing owing to their suitability in offline situations, where the hardware security module can be stored in a safe place while not in use, or if the HSM needs to be portable. The features of USB-based hardware security modules, such as portability and USB connectivity, ensure its suitability with laptops, desktops, or workstations, in turn making USB-based HSM the fastest growing market among the various types. The emergence of electronic payments, digital transactions and the growing need to protect highly sensitive financial data from potential security threats has resulted in the largest share of payment processing application in the hardware security modules market.

Hardware security modules are essentially required by organizations to protect customers trust in an increasingly digitized world, while ensuring full-proof protection against cybertheft and other forms of data thefts. Statistics have shown that a huge number of intrusions in information systems have been causing significant financial losses to companies, and hence restoring the system operation needs further investments and has time restraints. A potential demand for information security solutions provided by hardware security modules exists in a bid to overcome such challenges for organisations that employ high valued information systems. Some of the most security-conscious institutions globally have been using these hardware security modules to securely manage, process and store their cryptographic keys.

The widespread technological transition that led to an increase in adoption of modern innovative technology concepts of IoT and cloud computing, further drives the growth for hardware security modules market, owing to a surge in demand for information and data security. Major demand for hardware security modules emanates from banking and financial institutions that run payment processing on secured platforms such as Mastercard and Visa. The increase in adoption of digital payment methods is giving a major boost to the HSM market. Moreover, the worldwide prominence of bit coins also drives the industries towards adoption of digital transaction processes, and this in turn increases the demand for data and information security solutions provided by HSM. Also, the integration of blockchain transaction security systems with hardware security modules in order to provide the customers a user- friendly interface has further led to growth in the hardware security modules market.

