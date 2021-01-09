Global Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market – 2019-2026

The global drug of abuse (DOA) testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

‘Drug of abuse’ can be defined as a drug, chemical, or plant product that is known to be misused for recreational purposes. Drug of Abuse (DOA) testing is the clinical detection of one or more drugs within the human system, by sample testing. This is done for monitoring of illegal drug intake or to provide clinical intervention. Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing has evolved from a small number of companies that focused on substance abuse testing of their employees during the 80s to an industry valued over billion dollars by 2016.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of the DOA testing market can be attributed to the increase in the consumption of illegal drugs, and the high production and trade of illicit drugs, worldwide. Consequently, there has been an increase in awareness regarding the need for the drug of abuse tests causing a rise in the initiatives taken by governments and other organizations for reducing drug abuse levels. Other driving factors are growing due to technological advancements taking place that increase sensitivity and make the detection of newly developed designer drugs more accurate. The increased use of the drug of abuse tests for legal and medical purposes has made it imperative to produce results with high confidence levels. On the other hand, the rise in road accidents and death rates, increased use of the drug of abuse testing at an organizational level and the increased production along with the trade of illicit drugs worldwide are also factors driving the demand for the drug of abuse testing products. According to the World Drug Report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in 2015, approximately 246 million illicit drugs users between the ages 15 to 64 years were reported globally.

However, the factors that hinder the growth of the industry include legalization of illicit drugs such as marijuana, social issues associated with the drug of abuse testing, and DOA testing limitations are in its inability to detect low dose designer drugs.

Market Segmentation

By product, the DOA testing market is segmented into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, breath analyzers, assay kits & reagents, and others. Amongst these, immunoassay analyzers hold the largest market share. This is mainly due to how convenient, rapid, and inexpensive method to screen it is. When compared to other methods, large numbers of samples in a variety of matrices can be tested at once. Breath analyzers market share is projected to grow at the fastest rate; this can be attributed to the growing awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence (DUI) and the increasing efforts from governments to prevent DUIs. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2016, more than 1 million drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics in the U.S. That’s one percent of the 111 million self-reported episodes of alcohol-impaired driving among U.S. adults each year.

By sample type, the market is segmented into urine, saliva, hair, blood, and others. Drug of abuse testing are generally done using urine, hair and saliva samples, among which urine is the most used for testing. The presence of secreted metabolites in urine samples can be used to detect the presence of illicit drugs, this is one of the factors that make the use of urine as a testing sample favorable.

By end users, the drug of abuse testing market includes hospitals, laboratories, and workplace. Some of the other end users are research laboratories and academic institutes. Hospitals are the most significant end-user due to the availability of the latest techniques, and experienced professionals and a large number of drug tests and researches are conducted in hospitals.

By Geography

North America accounts for the largest share in the global drug of abuse testing market, with the U.S. being the more substantial contributor to the regional market share. It is mainly due to the increased availability of illicit drugs, rising workplace monitoring for the consumption of illegal narcotics and increased drug trafficking in the region. For instance, in November 2018, US authorities have seized 18.5 tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $500 million from drug smuggling boats in the Pacific Ocean.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing share owing to the rising compliance in organizations concerning workplace drug of abuse testing and increased trade of illicit drugs. According to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thailand, in 2018, US$184 million worth of illegal drugs were intercepted by Thai authorities in two locations, they interrupted supply lines to different parts of the country and overseas. A total of 10 million methamphetamine pills and 35 kilograms of heroin were discovered.

Competitive Landscape

Several companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies and collaborations to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global drug of abuse testing market. Some key competitors of the DOA testing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding, and Siemens.

For instance, February 2018, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (ALFA), as an innovative pioneer of rapid, point-of-care (POC) medical devices, received US FDA clearance for Instant-view-plus multi-drug of abuse urine test. The Simple Cup is FDA cleared for professional, over-the-counter (OTC) and CLIA-waived use. The urine immunoassay identifies thirteen drugs or drug metabolites and yields results at two minutes and with 98.8% accuracy.

In January 2017, Medical Laboratory Bremen, a laboratory in the North-West of Germany was acquired by Sonic Healthcare Limited. The acquisition was mainly focused to expand Sonic Healthcare’s regional presence in Germany.

