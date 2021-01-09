January 9, 2021

Global Video Analytics System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Video Analytics System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Analytics System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Video Analytics System market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic

Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Video Analytics System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
IBM
Honeywell
Qognify
BriefCam
Verint
i2V Systems Pvt
KiwiSecurity

DELOPT
Gorilla Technology Group
iOmniscient
Senstar Corporation
Genetec
Agent Video Intelligence
IntelliVision
Axis Communications
PureTech Systems
Digital Barriers
Avigilon
Identiv
AllGoVision Technologies

