January 9, 2021

Global AI for Surveillance and Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global AI for Surveillance and Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Surveillance and Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
IBM
Palantir
Cisco
Axis Communication
Hanwha Techwin
Panasonic
Bosch
Hikvision
Huawei
Dahua

FOR MORE DETAILS :     https://www.openpr.com/news/2136045/global-ai-for-surveillance-and-security-industry-analysis

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics
Healthcare
Transportation
Automotive
Retail
BFSI
Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT-  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5188047-global-ai-for-surveillance-and-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI for Surveillance and Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI for Surveillance and Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Surveillance and Security are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

