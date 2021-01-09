January 9, 2021

Covid-19 Impact on IT-enabled Healthcare Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of IT-enabled Healthcare, including the following market information:
Global IT-enabled Healthcare Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global IT-enabled Healthcare Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global IT-enabled Healthcare Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global IT-enabled Healthcare Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include McKeson, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Allscripts, eHealth Technologies, GE Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems, AT &T, etc.

Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Software
Services

Based on the Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Household
Others

