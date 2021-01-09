Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

The Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 24.11 billion USD in 2018 to reach 33.58 billion USD by 2025; its actual sales are 137.7 million metric tons in 2018.

This report studies the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market include

Sinopec

Valero

Reliance

Shell

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Chevron

Saudi Aramco

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Oxbow

RAIN CARBON

PBF Energy

ConocoPhillips

LyondellBasell

BP

On the basis of product, the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is primarily split into

Fuel Grade

Calcined Coke

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Cement

Power

Aluminum

Steel

Others

