January 9, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

The Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 24.11 billion USD in 2018 to reach 33.58 billion USD by 2025; its actual sales are 137.7 million metric tons in 2018.

This report studies the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa

The major players in global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market include
Sinopec
Valero
Reliance
Shell
ExxonMobil
CNPC
Chevron
Saudi Aramco
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Oxbow

RAIN CARBON
PBF Energy
ConocoPhillips
LyondellBasell
BP

On the basis of product, the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is primarily split into
Fuel Grade
Calcined Coke

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Cement
Power
Aluminum
Steel
Others

