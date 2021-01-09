Global Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Market Report: 2016 Edition

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) is an infection which affects the liver which may lead to serious consequences if not taken care of. It spreads through infected blood transfusions and poorly sterilized medical equipments. The number of patients has increased significantly because its symptoms take time to be recognized before the patient progresses towards a clinically visible liver damage which worsens the situation since it may lead to liver damage or even failure. There was no proper therapy for HCV before 2010 but the coming of therapies like Sovaldi and Harvoni by Gilead and Viekira Pak by AbbVie has improved the scenario. Also the steps taken like proper blood screening is also helping in identifying the patients.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive HCV market include med

ical reimbursement because of the therapy being very costly, growth in the number of patients, relatively smaller period of drug treatment from before, treatment of the warehoused patients who were waiting for a better therapy and pricing discounts and better regimens because of the increased competition. Some of the significant developments of this industry include launch of the interferon free regimen and development of products like Sovaldi, Harvoni and Viekira Pak and the newly identified and diagnosed patients. However, the challenges to be faced ahead is more number of patients asking for reimbursement, increasing competition leading to price cutting, risk associated with drug development and regulatory risk.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the HCV market. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the global HCV market is reined by few major players namely Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the market. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.

