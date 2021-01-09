January 9, 2021

Global Travel Agency Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Travel Agency Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Travel Agency Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Lemax
Technoheaven
Rezdy
Traveltek
PHPTRAVELS
Dolphin Dynamics
Toogonet

Travel Connection Technology
Tenet Enterprises Solutions
teenyoffice
Trawex Technologies
WebBookingExpert
TravelCarma
SutiSoft, Inc
Tramada
Axis Softech Pvt Ltd
eTravos
Sabre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

