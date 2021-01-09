January 9, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Strategic Planning Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Strategic Planning Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Strategic Planning Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Planview
Cascade
ClearPoint
OnStrategy
Envisio Solutions
SmartDraw
Rhythm Systems
Kaufman, Hall & Associates
SAP
Prophix
Tagetik
StrategyBlocks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

