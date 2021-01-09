Application Container Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2021-2023| COVID-19 Analysis

The Application container technology has a high demand in large organizations for enhancing the enterprises network connectivity and customer relationships, maintaining network security, and end-to-end service level monitoring. This enables the end-user organizations to optimize the use of their application infrastructure resource that saves cost of the organization. The increase in the adoption of IoT devices across enterprises is increasing the market growth as high volume of data is generated from enterprises. Moreover, application containers are used to support all the features, that are required to run an application on resource constrained IoT devices, allowing quick application deployment and fast application scaling.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Application Container Market are IBM Corporation (US), AWS Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), VMware Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Apprenda Inc. (US), Joyent Inc. (US), Mesosphere, Inc. (US), Weaveworks(UK), Red Hat, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. are among others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for application container is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of application container market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share as the adoption of technology in the region is high. Also, it is one of the early adopters of the application container technology. Additionally, the presence of several key players and increasing startups are the factors for the growth of application container market in the region. Additionally, microservices and DevOps has high demand in the region that is also contributing for the market to grow rapidly.

However, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes.

