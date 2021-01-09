Optical Network Hardware Market Size, Growth, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Trends by Forecast 2023

Optical Network Hardware Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Optical Network Hardware Market has been valued at approx. USD 32 billion by the end of forecast period with 13% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Optical Network Hardware market, by equipment is segmented as WDM (Wavelength-division multiplexing) and SONET/SDH. The WDM accounted for the largest market share of 69% in 2017. The segment is anticipated to grow at value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period to reach USD 24 Billion by 2023. SONET/SDH is the second largest segment by equipment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% during forecast period 2017-2023.

Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the growth of global Optical Network Hardware market are identified as, growing demand of fiber optic network for datacenters, advancement in Li-Fi wireless connectivity and increased FTTH broadband internet penetration. However, lack of infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries and higher cost of transition and maintenance from existing cable are some of the restraining factor for the Optical Network Hardware market.

Segmentation

Optical network hardware Market is segmented by equipment and application.

Based on equipment, Optical network hardware market is bifurcated into WDM and SONET/SDH. And on the basis of application, the market is segmented into broadband infrastructure, datacenter, fiber optic network and smart cities.

The global market for broadband is increasing with the growing rate of internet and smartphone penetration. Broadband infrastructure comprise of wired technologies and wireless technologies, out of which FTTP (Fiber to the Premise) accounts for nearly 7% of global broadband subscriptions, thereby increasing the growth opportunity for optical network hardware market.

Key Players

In competitive landscape, the report studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2015 and 2017. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global Optical Network Hardware market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Optical network hardware market – Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Alcatel Lucent, Infinera, Cisco systems, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

